Egypt Launches Initiative To Transform Petroleum Waste Into Value-Added Resources

Egypt's Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy, Mahmoud Esmat, and Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Karim Badawi, witnessed on Sunday the signing of a cooperation protocol aimed at transforming petroleum-sector waste into value-added resources. The signing took place at the Electricity Ministry's headquarters in the New Capital.

The agreement forms part of a broader state strategy to strengthen coordination between key authorities and ensure the efficient management of natural resources in a way that maximises economic returns.

The protocol, signed between the Nuclear Materials Authority and the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC), covers the treatment of technically enhanced naturally occurring radioactive material (TE-NORM) generated by petroleum activities. It aims to ensure safe handling, treatment, and disposal in line with national and international environmental and health standards.

The agreement was signed by Hamed Meira, Chair of the Nuclear Materials Authority, on behalf of the Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy, and Salah El-Din Abdelkarim, EGPC CEO, representing the Ministry of Petroleum.

Under the protocol, the Nuclear Materials Authority will be responsible for the treatment of petroleum waste including sediments, produced water, sludge, and other by-products-whether currently accumulated at sector sites or generated in the future. The Authority will conduct surveys and environmental assessments, prepare safe disposal and treatment plans, apply best-available technologies, and issue regular progress reports.

EGPC, meanwhile, will identify waste sites, types, and quantities, prepare technical reports, provide samples for analysis, and offer technical and logistical support to facilitate field surveys and assessments.

The cooperation supports the two ministries' joint work plan to maximise returns from raw materials and extract valuable elements, especially rare minerals.

Esmat highlighted ongoing efforts to enhance the value of Egypt's natural resources and the presidential directives to accelerate their optimal utilisation. He underscored the importance of providing the necessary technical capabilities and adhering to licensing, monitoring, and safety standards, alongside establishing joint technical committees to oversee implementation.

For his part, Badawi described the protocol as a strong model of integration between the petroleum and electricity sectors. He stressed that the petroleum sector's expanding activities must go hand-in-hand with environmental protection, consistent with the ministry's strategy that prioritises safety, emissions reduction, and sustainable resource management.

He added that proper waste treatment and recycling help transform waste into economic opportunities while advancing the environmental sustainability of petroleum and mining operations.