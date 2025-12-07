Egypt's Tax Revenues Rise By EGP 600Bn As Private Sector Boosts Investment In FY 2024/25

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Finance Minister Ahmed Kouchouk said the private sector's strong response to the government's tax-relief initiative has encouraged the ministry to launch a second package. He highlighted that tax revenues increased by EGP 600bn during the last fiscal year without imposing any additional burdens, thanks to a confidence-based partnership framework with the business community.

Speaking at an open dialogue with students at Nile University, Kouchouk noted that the 73% jump in private investment reflects tangible economic improvement.“No one risks their money out of courtesy,” he said, describing this as a strong step toward restoring private-sector confidence and incentivising its role as the engine of economic growth.

The minister stressed that the government's primary focus is to increase state resources to enhance citizens' quality of life.“We need to grow revenues to improve spending on healthcare, education, and social protection,” he said.

Kouchouk also explained that Egypt's economic and fiscal policies prioritise supporting production and exports across all sectors, including human capital. He emphasised that Egypt remains open to global investors, offering increasingly diverse and competitive economic opportunities.“The economy is in good shape, and what is coming is even better with rising private investment,” he noted.

To simplify compliance, the ministry plans to provide tax services via a dedicated mobile application and is seeking partnerships with leading artificial intelligence firms to maximise data use and improve taxpayer services.







The minister underscored the government's readiness to support entrepreneurial ventures, pointing out that the simplified tax system offers numerous incentives for start-ups and SMEs. He also highlighted growth in the ICT sector and the state's aim to expand digital and service exports.

Kouchouk further highlighted efforts to reduce public debt and strengthen fiscal indicators. He said Egypt successfully cut budget-sector debt by 10% over two years, while external debt fell by around $4bn.“The government remains committed to fiscal discipline while stimulating economic activity through performance-linked incentives,” he added.

Addressing the students, Kouchouk concluded:“Public service and serving your country is both an honour and a responsibility. Youth must take part in everything we do. They are the future. Never stop dreaming, work to achieve your ambitions, and we are right behind you.”