Russian Forces Strike Zaporizhzhia District, Two People Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"The enemy is attacking the Zaporizhzhia district again. Do not neglect safety rules. The air-raid alert is ongoing," Fedorov wrote.

Later, he reporte that two people were injured as a result of a Russian drone attack.

"Two people were injured as a result of the enemy attack on the Zaporizhzhia district. The Russians attacked Bilenke with drones. All necessary assistance is being provided to the injured," Fedorov noted.

Several cars were also damaged in the drone attack.

It was earlier reported that at around 10:00, the enemy struck the district with three glide bombs.

As Ukrinform reported, over the past day Russian invaders carried out 649 attacks on 23 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.

