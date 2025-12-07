403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Benin's Interior Minister Announces Failed Coup Attempt
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ALGIERS, Dec 7 (KUNA) -- Benin's Minister of Interior and Public Security Alassane Seidou announced on Sunday that a coup attempt carried out had been foiled and that state authority had been fully restored.
He affirmed that the Beninese Armed Forces and their leadership remained loyal to their oath to protect the Republic.
In media statements, the minister said the swift response of the armed forces enabled the state to maintain control of the situation and thwart the coup attempt.
Earlier on Sunday, a group of military officers in Benin declared the overthrow of President Patrice Talon in a statement broadcast on national television. The group announced that they had assumed power, dismissed the president, closed all borders, and suspended the work of state institutions.
The officers, who appeared on state television dressed in military uniform and carrying weapons, said they were installing Lieutenant Colonel Pascal Tigri as the president of the military committee, which they claimed would oversee a transitional phase.
They also declared the suspension of the constitution, the dissolution of all government institutions, the freezing of political party activities, and the closure of land, air, and sea borders.
The attempted takeover comes as Benin prepares for presidential elections scheduled for next April, which will mark the end of President Talon's term. President Talon, 67, has led the country since 2016. The ruling coalition recently nominated Finance Minister Romuald Wadagni as its candidate for the upcoming vote. (end)
mr
He affirmed that the Beninese Armed Forces and their leadership remained loyal to their oath to protect the Republic.
In media statements, the minister said the swift response of the armed forces enabled the state to maintain control of the situation and thwart the coup attempt.
Earlier on Sunday, a group of military officers in Benin declared the overthrow of President Patrice Talon in a statement broadcast on national television. The group announced that they had assumed power, dismissed the president, closed all borders, and suspended the work of state institutions.
The officers, who appeared on state television dressed in military uniform and carrying weapons, said they were installing Lieutenant Colonel Pascal Tigri as the president of the military committee, which they claimed would oversee a transitional phase.
They also declared the suspension of the constitution, the dissolution of all government institutions, the freezing of political party activities, and the closure of land, air, and sea borders.
The attempted takeover comes as Benin prepares for presidential elections scheduled for next April, which will mark the end of President Talon's term. President Talon, 67, has led the country since 2016. The ruling coalition recently nominated Finance Minister Romuald Wadagni as its candidate for the upcoming vote. (end)
mr
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment