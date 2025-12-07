403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UAE's U-23 Football Team Beats Yemen 1-3 In Gulf Cup Tourney
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Dec 7 (KUNA) -- The UAE on Sunday beat Yemen 1-3 in the second round of the U-23 Gulf Cup football tournament.
Separately, Iraq beat Oman 0-2, in the same group, garnering three points.
Yemen had conquered over Iraq 1-2, while the UAE beat Oman 0-2 in the first round of the championship.
The tournament involves eight teams with two groups; Group A comprises Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain and Group B: Iraq, the UAE, Oman and Yemen.
The tournament, which kicked off last Thursday, would proceed until the 16th of the current month. (end)
sss
Separately, Iraq beat Oman 0-2, in the same group, garnering three points.
Yemen had conquered over Iraq 1-2, while the UAE beat Oman 0-2 in the first round of the championship.
The tournament involves eight teams with two groups; Group A comprises Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain and Group B: Iraq, the UAE, Oman and Yemen.
The tournament, which kicked off last Thursday, would proceed until the 16th of the current month. (end)
sss
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment