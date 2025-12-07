Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
UAE's U-23 Football Team Beats Yemen 1-3 In Gulf Cup Tourney

UAE's U-23 Football Team Beats Yemen 1-3 In Gulf Cup Tourney


2025-12-07 10:03:28
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Dec 7 (KUNA) -- The UAE on Sunday beat Yemen 1-3 in the second round of the U-23 Gulf Cup football tournament.
Separately, Iraq beat Oman 0-2, in the same group, garnering three points.
Yemen had conquered over Iraq 1-2, while the UAE beat Oman 0-2 in the first round of the championship.
The tournament involves eight teams with two groups; Group A comprises Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain and Group B: Iraq, the UAE, Oman and Yemen.
The tournament, which kicked off last Thursday, would proceed until the 16th of the current month. (end)
sss


MENAFN07122025000071011013ID1110448500



Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search