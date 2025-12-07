403
UN Chief Applauds U.S.-Mediated DRC-Rwanda Peace Agreement
(MENAFN) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday praised the newly inked U.S.-mediated peace and economic pact between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda, characterizing the accord as a pivotal advancement toward "restoring trust" and promoting regional stability.
"The Secretary-General welcomes the official signing, on 4 December, in Washington, D.C., of the Washington accords for peace and prosperity between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda, under the facilitation of the United States of America," said a statement by Guterres' spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.
Highlighting Guterres' appreciation for presidential leadership, Dujarric stated the UN chief "commends President Donald J. Trump for his efforts and congratulates Presidents Felix Tshisekedi and Paul Kagame on this important milestone." Dujarric further emphasized that Guterres "underscores that these agreements represent a critical step towards restoring trust between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda and in advancing efforts for lasting peace in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo."
"The Secretary-General also welcomes the significant progress made under both the Doha and the African Union-led processes," the statement continued, calling on all parties to honor their obligations while maintaining the ceasefire.
Affirming the UN's sustained engagement, the declaration added: "The Secretary-General reiterates that the United Nations, including the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO), stands ready to continue supporting all efforts towards sustainable peace and stability in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the region."
Thursday witnessed the signing ceremony in Washington where Congolese and Rwandan leaders formalized the American-facilitated agreement designed to halt hostilities in eastern Congo, where the M23 rebel movement's protracted military campaign has severely destabilized the territory for years.
