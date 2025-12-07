Seychelles And United Arab Emirates (UAE) Presidents Commit To Deepened Bilateral Ties

Dr. Patrick Herminie, President of the Republic of Seychelles, met today with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, on his first international mission since assuming office.

The official visit, extended at the invitation of the UAE President, marks a significant step in strengthening the robust friendship and cooperation between the two nations. The meeting served to formally establish a strong personal connection between the two leaders and reaffirm their mutual interest in elevating the bilateral partnership.

Key Discussion Points and Mutual Commitments

President Herminie extended his personal congratulations and the sincere best wishes of the Government and people of Seychelles to His Highness, the Government, and the people of the UAE on the occasion of their 54th National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan provided an overview of the UAE's remarkable transformation from its foundational years into a modern, advanced nation, attributing this success to the determined vision of its founding fathers.

President Herminie conveyed the profound appreciation and gratitude of Seychelles for the UAE's decades-long support in the national development of the islands. This vital cooperation spans critical sectors including:

* Infrastructure Development

* Renewable Energy

* Health and Education

* Maritime Security

These contributions have yielded lasting and meaningful benefits for the people of Seychelles.

Future Cooperation

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed reaffirmed the UAE's steadfast commitment to continuing collaboration with Seychelles, supporting the ambitious goals of the new administration. The leaders specifically discussed furthering cooperation in the following priority areas:

* Nation Building

* Education

* Maritime Security

* Technological Development

The meeting concluded with both leaders wholeheartedly reaffirming their commitment to commencing a new chapter in Seychelles-UAE relations. They pledged to advance cooperation to new heights, building upon a shared history of close collaboration and enduring friendship for the mutual prosperity of both nations.

