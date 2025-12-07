Guyana To Conduct First Robotic Assisted Surgery In 2026, Says President Ali

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)Guyana is set to break new medical ground next year with the nation's first robotic-assisted surgery, president Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali announced on Friday during the launch of the Guyana Digital School at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre.

The breakthrough will see highly specialised surgeons based in the United States performing procedures in Guyana using advanced robotic technology, an achievement the president described as a defining moment in the country's transition into the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

According to president Ali, this leap in health innovation underscores the importance of investments in digital training and digital education.

“Before the end of next year, we will have our first exercise, with surgery being done by professionals sitting in the US conducting surgeries right here in Guyana,” president Ali said.

He said the technological infrastructure being built across the country is deliberately preparing Guyanese youth to thrive in environments where medicine, robotics, AI and remote connectivity converge.

“This school is already giving you the experience of working in such environments, of conducting labs in such environments, of doing practical things in such environments. It is preparing you for the reality of the new world,” Dr Ali said.

The president noted that the introduction of robotic surgery represents more than a medical upgrade. He said that it is a strong signal of Guyana's determination to lead a digital modernisation across all sectors. He said the initiative aligns with global shifts towards complex surgical procedures that are increasingly performed using robotic systems for greater precision, reduced recovery time, and enhanced patient outcomes.

Guyana's health sector has undergone rapid transformation, with the expansion of telemedicine hubs, the upgrading of hospitals and the introduction of major diagnostic services in remote regions.

President Ali said robotic surgery is the next logical step as Guyana builds a health system equipped for 2050 and beyond.

