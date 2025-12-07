Prime Minister Meets Members Of The Elders During Doha Forum

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met on Sunday with a delegation from The Elders, on the sidelines of the 23rd Doha Forum 2025.

The delegation included HE Mary Robinson and Prince Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein, both prominent members of the organisation.

The Elders is an independent group of global leaders founded by Nelson Mandela in 2007 to serve as an dependent moral voice for peace and ethical leadership.

The meeting addressed avenues for strengthening cooperation between Qatar and The Elders, as well as ways to support the group's international efforts. The two sides also exchanged views on issues featured on the forum's agenda and discussed several topics of mutual interest, ranging from global governance to conflict resolution.

The Doha Forum, held annually, brings together world leaders, diplomats and experts to debate pressing global challenges and promote multilateral dialogue.