MSCI’s Potential Crypto Exclusions Stir Market Uncertainty
(MENAFN) Global index provider MSCI is contemplating the removal of companies with digital asset ratios surpassing 50% from its primary indexes starting January 2026, sparking apprehension and ambiguity across the cryptocurrency sector.
MSCI recently stated that it is still assessing whether to eliminate these firms due to concerns that their business models resemble those of investment funds, as companies holding over 50% of their assets in cryptocurrencies are heavily reliant on crypto acquisitions.
In the wake of MSCI’s proposed plan, uncertainties have surfaced in the crypto market, particularly regarding the potential sale of shares of such companies by funds and asset management firms—a scenario that could influence cryptocurrency prices.
Among the firms under scrutiny, MSCI is evaluating the removal of Strategy Inc., a business intelligence and mobile software company, from its index due to the company’s substantial Bitcoin holdings.
This consideration follows alerts from JPMorgan and other market analysts concerning the index provider’s eligibility criteria.
Strategy’s stock is expected to experience volatility if the decision is enacted.
Phong Le, CEO of Strategy, mentioned he might consider selling Bitcoin if the company’s shares drop below its net asset value.
However, MSCI’s exclusion proposal is not the only factor keeping the crypto market unsettled.
The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) has recently highlighted the risks linked to crypto assets, particularly stablecoins, bringing regulatory concerns back into focus.
The central bank indicated that its regulations are likely to become stricter, generating additional selling pressure on cryptocurrency holdings.
