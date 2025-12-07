Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Syria Sets Condition Regarding Any Security Deal with Israel

2025-12-07 06:51:27
(MENAFN) Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani stated on Sunday that Damascus will not entertain the prospect of a security pact with Israel unless Israel completely retreats from territories it has held since Dec. 8, 2024.

Shaibani emphasized during a panel session at the Doha Forum in the Qatari capital that “It’s not possible to have a security agreement with Israel while it occupies parts of Syrian soil,” underscoring that any diplomatic progress hinges on a total pullout.

Reiterating Syria’s stance on restoring territorial status, the minister added that “The map should return to what it was on Dec. 7 last year,” making clear that only a reversion to the previous boundaries could open the door to further discussions.

