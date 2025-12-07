403
Kremlin Addresses New U.S. Security Strategy
(MENAFN) The Kremlin indicated that the recently released national security strategy from the U.S. administration is “largely consistent” with Russia’s own perspective.
In an interview with Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin — a portion of which appeared on his Telegram channel on Sunday — Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted, “The adjustments we're seeing, I'd say, are largely consistent with our vision.”
He conveyed that Moscow remains optimistic this could serve as a “modest guarantee” enabling both sides to maintain cooperative and constructive engagement aimed at resolving the situation in Ukraine.
Peskov also contended that U.S. President Donald Trump holds a firm domestic political standing, which, in his view, gives Trump the latitude to reshape the nation’s security doctrine in line with his personal approach.
Additionally, Peskov remarked that Russia welcomes the tone of the document, emphasizing that it includes statements “against confrontation and in favor of dialogue and building good relations.”
However, he cautioned that despite strong language and well-formed concepts, “We know that sometimes everything is beautifully written and conceptually sound, but what they call ‘deep state’ does everything differently — that happens, too.” He stressed the necessity of observing carefully how the strategy is ultimately put into practice.
