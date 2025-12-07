Indigo Speeds Up Recovery Plan: Network Stability Expected By Dec 10, OTP Improves To 75%

After days of widespread cancellations and passenger frustration, IndiGo says its operations are finally stabilising. The airline on Sunday reported "significant and sustained" improvement across its network and expressed confidence that services would return to normal by December 10, ahead of its earlier December 10–15 timeline.

Cancellations Dip, On-Time Performance Rises

In a statement issued Sunday afternoon, IndiGo said flight cancellations had reduced considerably, while on-time performance (OTP) had jumped to 75%, a sharp recovery from just 30% recorded on December 6.

The airline said that it expected to operate over 1,650 flights on Sunday (Dec 7), compared to around 1,500 a day earlier. Of its total 2,300 daily flights, about 650 were cancelled, but the airline stressed that most cancellations were now being made earlier in the day to ensure timely communication with travellers.

Refunds, Baggage Support Working at "Full Action"

IndiGo added that passenger support services, especially refund processing and baggage assistance-were running at full capacity for both direct and indirect bookings. Customers have been advised to recheck their latest flight status on the airline's website and make use of refund portals or customer support for any assistance.

The airline said it was "making very significant progress" in restoring schedules and strengthening customer-care systems, adding that teams were working "relentlessly" to stabilise operations.

"We deeply regret the immense inconvenience this has caused and extend our heartfelt apologies to all our customers," an IndiGo spokesperson said, acknowledging the patience shown by travellers as well as the efforts of employees and partners.

Board Sets Up Crisis Management Group

Earlier in the day, IndiGo revealed that its parent company, InterGlobe Aviation, had formed a Crisis Management Group (CMG) to monitor the situation closely. The group has been meeting regularly to oversee operational recovery and ensure timely refunds, along with waiving cancellation and rescheduling charges for affected passengers.

FDTL Misalignment, Pilot Shortage Behind Crisis

IndiGo has attributed the disruptions to insufficient preparation for the newly implemented Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL), rules governing pilot duty hours and mandatory rest. The airline's inability to realign crew rosters on time, combined with an already stretched pilot workforce, triggered large-scale delays and cancellations across its 2,300 daily services.

The crisis has drawn regulatory scrutiny. On Saturday, the DGCA issued show-cause notices to CEO Pieter Elbers and COO Isidro Porqueras, citing "significant lapses in planning and resource management" and seeking explanations within 24 hours.