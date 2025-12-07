Shah Rukh Khan Says He Can't Be Bond, Jokes Kajol Kept Him In Romance Instead Of Action

With Daniel Craig exiting the James Bond franchise after No Time To Die, discussions about the next 007 have intensified across the world. While Hollywood names like Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Callum Turner remain strong contenders, Bollywood fans have also wondered whether Shah Rukh Khan could ever take on the iconic spy character. The actor, who recently visited London to unveil a bronze statue alongside DDLJ co-star Kajol, addressed the idea during an interaction.

SRK Says James Bond Isn't for Him

Shah Rukh Khan brushed aside the possibility of playing James Bond, explaining that the character does not align with him naturally. He pointed out that he doesn't fit the traditional Bond persona, whether in terms of accent, style, or temperament. SRK also reflected on his career, mentioning that although he has explored action films in recent years, his journey has largely been shaped by romance and drama. He humorously added that working opposite Kajol for years kept him firmly in the romantic space rather than the action genre.

Kajol's Lighthearted Reminder

Kajol, seated beside him, added a touch of humour by reminding him that he has worked in many films beyond their popular pairings. The duo shared a warm moment, acknowledging how deeply their on-screen chemistry has influenced public memory. SRK noted that while both have evolved and explored new genres, their classic collaborations continue to define their legacy for many viewers.

Bond Dreams? Not Really

Shah Rukh ended the discussion by saying that while playing a suave, stylish character is always fun, the formal mantle of James Bond isn't something he sees himself taking on. For now, SRK remains focused on roles that feel more natural to him-even if fans may enjoy imagining the idea of an Indian 007.