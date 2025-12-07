Minister Of Municipality Awarded Nobel Sustainability Medal For Outstanding Contribution To Sustainability

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Municipality, HE Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah, was awarded the Nobel Sustainability Trust Medal for Outstanding Contribution to Sustainability, in recognition of Qatar's global leadership in advancing sustainable development initiatives, promoting smart economic systems, and fostering green and resilient urban planning.

The award was presented during a ceremony organised by the Nobel Sustainability Trust at the St. Regis Bal Harbour in Miami–Dade County, in the presence of Peter Nobel, Chairman of the Nobel Sustainability Trust, along with senior officials and distinguished guests.

In his address, His Excellency expressed his pride in receiving the honour, affirming that it reflects the success of Qatar's balanced and comprehensive approach to sustainability and development. He stated:

“This honour belongs first and foremost to the State of Qatar and to the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar, whose clear vision for sustainability, long-term prosperity, and integrated development has guided our national strategies and the creation of modern, sustainable cities.”

His Excellency extended his appreciation to the Nobel Sustainability Trust for its role in advancing scientific and innovative solutions to global sustainability challenges.

He added that Qatar's commitment to sustainability is rooted in a firm belief in safeguarding the planet and fulfilling its responsibility toward future generations, emphasising that sustainability in Qatar is not optional, but a national approach. These efforts align with Qatar National Vision 2030, which places sustainability and innovation at the heart of the country's development priorities.

His Excellency highlighted that the Ministry of Municipality has worked to develop smart, integrated, and resilient urban environments grounded in scientific planning, efficient land use, digital transformation, and advanced infrastructure and sustainability projects. These efforts have strengthened Qatar's position as a leading international model for balanced and sustainable development.

“Today's global challenges cross borders and can only be addressed through cooperation and innovation. Our partnership with the Nobel Sustainability Trust is a strategic one that reflects Qatar's commitment to supporting international sustainability efforts,” he added.

Qatar to host 2026 Nobel Sustainability Awards ceremony.

His Excellency affirmed Qatar's readiness to host the Nobel Sustainability Awards Ceremony in Doha in 2026, welcoming global thinkers and innovators to continue supporting progress in sustainable development.

The Nobel Sustainability Trust also highlighted the international prominence of the medal, noting the distinguished individuals who have been awarded in previous years, including:President of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum, former Secretary-General of the United Nations, Ban Ki-moon, United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, John Kerry.

The Trust announced in June that Qatar had been selected to host the 2026 ceremony, praising the country's achievements in innovation and sustainability, and its strong record in balancing economic development with environmental protection.

A high-level delegation from the Trust, led by Peter Nobel and Tracy Wang, Chief Executive Officer of the organisation, recently visited Doha. The delegation expressed admiration for Qatar's ambitious national vision and its advanced initiatives in digital transformation, resource efficiency, and sustainable city development.According to the Trust:“Qatar's experience in integrating sustainability into public policy represents an international model,” highlighting that Qatar's initiatives reflect innovation, cooperation, and a genuine commitment to building a green and sustainable future.”

His Excellency concluded:“This recognition reinforces our responsibility to continue working toward a future that balances development with resource preservation, in support of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. It confirms Qatar's commitment to long-term, effective solutions that align with national priorities and development plans. I dedicate this achievement to the State of Qatar - its leadership and its people.”