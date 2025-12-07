Kyrgyz Government Delegation Visits Alley Of Honour During Baku Trip

MENAFN - AzerNews) A delegation led by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic Baku Torobayev, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, visited the Alley of Honor on December 7.

Azernews reports that the delegation first paid tribute to the memory of Heydar Aliyev, the National Leader of our people, the architect and founder of the modern independent Azerbaijani state, by laying a wreath at his grave and arranging fresh flowers.

Then, the grave of the prominent ophthalmologist-scientist, Academician Zarifa Aliyeva, was visited, and fresh flowers were laid in front of it.