Kyrgyz Government Delegation Visits Alley Of Honour During Baku Trip
Azernews reports that the delegation first paid tribute to the memory of Heydar Aliyev, the National Leader of our people, the architect and founder of the modern independent Azerbaijani state, by laying a wreath at his grave and arranging fresh flowers.
Then, the grave of the prominent ophthalmologist-scientist, Academician Zarifa Aliyeva, was visited, and fresh flowers were laid in front of it.
