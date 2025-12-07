403
China Condemns Japanese Aircraft Flying Near Its Carrier-Group Training
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIJING, Dec 7 (KUNA) -- The Chinese military on Sunday condemned Japanese aircraft for flying near routine naval and air drills conducted by the Liaoning aircraft carrier group east of the Miyako Strait, saying the move severely endangered flight safety.
Xinhua News Agency quoted Chinese Navy spokesperson Wang Xue-meng as saying that Japanese Self-Defense Forces aircraft repeatedly approached the airspace of recent drills involving the Liaoning carrier group, which included training for carrier-based fighter jet flights.
The spokesperson described the actions of Japanese aircraft as a provocative act that dangerously disrupted China's routine exercises, noting that Beijing had announced the training area in advance.
He said the related Japanese narrative completely contradicts the facts, calling on Tokyo to immediately stop distorting China's image and strictly restrain frontline operational activities.
He affirmed China's determination to take necessary measures in accordance with the law to firmly safeguard its security, rights, and legitimate interests.
This announcement comes amid the sharpest diplomatic tensions between the two countries in recent years following remarks by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi suggesting Tokyo might consider a military response to any use of force against Taiwan, prompting strong Chinese reactions. (end)
