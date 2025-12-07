Benin On Alert: Military Group Goes Live On State TV, Claims To Remove President Talon
President Talon has been in power since 2016 and was due to step down next April after the presidential election.
The coup attempt – latest in a string of military takeovers that have rocked West Africa – allegedly began in the early hours of Sunday, sources said, with an attack on President Patrice Talon's residence in the capital Porto-Novo, mentioned a report by FRANCE 24.Which group announced the dissolution?
According to a report by AP, the group – which called itself the Military Committee for Refoundation – on Sunday announced the removal of the president and all state institutions.
The video of the soldiers announcing the removal of President Talon is now being widely circulated on social media
The coup began with an attack on President Patrice Talon's residence in the capital Porto-Novo, after which they took over the state TV and announced the dissolution of the government.
(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)
