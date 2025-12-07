Palash Muchhal CONFIRMS Wedding With Smriti Mandhana Cancelled, Warns Against False Rumours

Composer Palash Muchhal and cricketer Smriti Mandhana have cancelled their wedding. Palash addressed rumours of infidelity, calling them baseless, and cited unexpected health issues in both families as the reason behind the decision.

Composer Palash Muchhal has finally spoken about his delayed wedding with Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana. He posted a message on Instagram, confirming that the wedding has been cancelled. Smriti also shared a separate note on Sunday, stating the same. Their announcement has ended all speculation around the situation.

In his Instagram story, Palash said he has decided to move on from his personal relationship. He also addressed rumours claiming the wedding was delayed because of his alleged infidelity during pre-wedding events. Palash called these rumours baseless and hurtful, adding that they made the tough phase of his life even more difficult.

Palash urged people not to believe unverified gossip and highlighted how easily false news spreads online. He said such rumours can deeply hurt those involved. He also mentioned that his team would take strict legal action against anyone posting false or defamatory content. Palash thanked everyone who supported him during this emotional period.

Palash and Smriti were supposed to get married on November 24 in Sangli. Pre-wedding celebrations had already begun with close friends and cricketers attending. But things changed suddenly on the wedding morning. Smriti's father suffered heart-attack-like symptoms and was admitted to a hospital. He is now stable and recovering.

At the same time, Palash also fell ill and was taken to a Mumbai hospital due to viral infection and acidity. He recovered and returned to his hotel soon after. With both families dealing with unexpected health issues, the wedding was postponed. Later, Palash and Smriti mutually decided to cancel the wedding completely.