India-Japan Forum: Jaishankar On Evolving World Order, Cooperation

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday participated in the opening session of the India-Japan Forum in New Delhi. In a post on X, he said, "Pleased to participate in the opening session of India Japan Forum in New Delhi. Discussed the evolving world order and the imperative of deeper India-Japan cooperation." Pleased to participate in the opening session of #IndiaJapanForum in New Delhi. Discussed the evolving world order and the imperative of deeper India - Japan cooperation. @AnantaAspen twitter/VQSE7kyYAQ - Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) December 7, 2025

About the India-Japan Forum

The India-Japan Forum provides a platform for Indian and Japanese leaders to shape the future of bilateral and strategic partnerships through deliberation and collaboration. The forum was convened by the Ananta Centre and the Ministry of External Affairs. The forum aims to bolster cooperation, leverage opportunities, exchange ideas, build mutual trust and develop a joint agenda for future cooperation. It is a closed-door gathering of 70-80 high-level participants from Japan and India by invitation only. The discussions will be held under Chatham House rules.

Jaishankar on Key Areas of Cooperation

Earlier on December 6, 2024, at the India-Japan Forum Inaugural Session Conversation, EAM S Jaishankar highlighted deeper ties, especially in semiconductor collaboration, defence, and strengthening economic/tech cooperation, aiming to boost resilient supply chains, and grow people-to-people connections, with discussions focusing on digital governance and the Quad's role.

Untapped Potential in Tourism

He mentioned the growing trend of Indian tourists, stating, "When I look today at the kind of spike in Indian tourists... our passport issuer is going up actually at the rate of almost 10 to 15 per cent a year. We are issuing between about 13 million to 15 million passports every year and these are 10-year validities. In this country, foreign travel is growing and interest in foreign tourism is growing but we haven't yet seen any of this directed at Japan. If you look at Southeast Asia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Gulf, Europe, Indian tourists are really going there in very large numbers."

Focus on Semiconductor Partnership

Jaishankar highlighted the burgeoning potential for semiconductor collaboration between India and Japan, emphasising its significance in reshaping global geopolitical dynamics. He pointed out that both nations, while revitalising their semiconductor industries, are also working with Taiwan, paving the way for a transformative partnership in this vital sector. "Japan is today revitalising its semiconductor sector, and India, after a very long period of neglect, has announced a semiconductor mission. There are a lot of things happening. It is interesting that both of us also happen to be working with Taiwan. I'm seeing the beginnings of something potentially important here, and potentially really significant for both countries," he said, underlining the strategic importance of the endeavour. (ANI)

