17 People Suffer Casualities In Afghanistan Last Week

KABUL (Pajhwok): Pakistan once again violated the ceasefire on Friday night, resulting in civilian casualties and triggering a response from Afghan forces. Meanwhile, Russia reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening ties with Afghanistan and the Afghan Foreign Minister warned that certain groups were trying to damage trust between Afghanistan and Tajikistan.

Major developments of the week:



Ten casualties reported in Pakistani attacks on Spin Boldak

UN Security Council expected to adopt a resolution on Afghanistan–Pakistan tensions

Kremlin: Russia to continue deepening ties with Afghanistan Muttaqi: Certain groups seeking to undermine Afghanistan–Tajikistan relations

Casualties

On Friday night, Pakistan's military regime launched attacks on Spin Boldak district in southern Kandahar province, prompting retaliation from the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).

Hamdullah Fitrat, deputy spokesman for the IEA, said one security force member and four civilians were killed, while five civilians were wounded.

In separate incidents last week, a mother suffering from mental health issues killed her three children and injured herself in northern Jawzjan province. A man killed his wife in central Logar province. Three children died when an old mortar shell exploded in Charchino district of central Uruzgan province.

In the previous week, 27 people had been killed or injured nationwide. Before the 2021 regime change, hundreds of civilians, insurgents, and security personnel were killed or wounded weekly.

Pakistan violates ceasefire again

Pakistan carried out attacks on Spin Boldak late Friday night, continuing until around 1:00am.

IEA chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the assault compelled Afghan forces to respond.

Nearly two months earlier, Pakistan violated Afghan airspace and conducted strikes in several areas. The IEA responded with operations across multiple posts along the Durand Line.

Although both sides later agreed to a ceasefire, Pakistan bombed a civilian home in Gurbuz district of southeastern Khost on November 25, killing nine children-five boys and four girls-and one woman. The house was completely destroyed.

Pakistan also conducted further airstrikes in Kunar and Paktika provinces, injuring four civilians.

“These hostile actions by Pakistani forces achieve nothing,” Mujahid said, adding that operations based on“flawed intelligence” only escalate tensions and expose“ongoing failures of Pakistan's military regime.”

Following heightened tensions, Afghan and Pakistani delegations held talks once in Qatar and twice in Turkey, but no progress was made.

Afghan officials blamed the lack of cooperation from the Pakistani side. The two delegations met again last week in Saudi Arabia, though the outcome has not yet been announced.

UNSC resolution on Afghanistan-Pakistan tensions

Ahead of the latest attacks, the UN Security Council announced it would consider adopting a resolution at its quarterly meeting addressing the growing tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

The resolution is expected to express concern over escalating hostilities, urge both sides to refrain from further military action, and encourage diplomatic engagement.

Russia: Cooperation with Kabul essential for regional stability

Russian President Vladimir Putin told India Today that meaningful influence in Afghanistan requires continuous engagement with Kabul, stressing that communication is better than isolation.

Putin noted that the IEA controls the entire country and has taken action against“terrorist groups,” including Daesh.

He said Afghan authorities have“substantially reduced” opium cultivation and are“seriously confronting” drug-related threats along the borders.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov echoed the president's remarks, saying Russia will continue expanding ties with Afghanistan.

“We understand that we are counterparts there, and we need to discuss regional issues with them,” Peskov told The Tribune India.“We have shared interests in the region, and we will continue to develop our relationship.”

Muttaqi: Some groups seek to damage Afghan-Tajik ties

Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi held a telephone conversation last week with his Tajik counterpart, Sirajuddin Mehruddin. The two discussed political relations, economic cooperation, border issues, security coordination and regional initiatives.

Muttaqi condemned the recent killing and wounding of Chinese nationals in Tajikistan, saying certain groups were attempting to damage the positive relations between the two countries.

Mehruddin reaffirmed Tajikistan's desire for constructive engagement with Afghanistan and rejected efforts by“biased groups” to undermine bilateral ties.

Over the past week, five Chinese nationals were killed and five others injured near the Tajik–Afghan border.

Following the incidents, Beijing urged its citizens working on mining and commercial projects near the frontier to leave the area immediately.

