Qatari, Uzbek Envoys Discuss Situation In Afghanistan

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Qatar's special envoy Faisal bin Abdullah Al Hanzab met with Ismatulla Irgashev, Special Representative of Uzbekistan for Afghanistan, on the sidelines of the Doha Forum 2025, media reports said on Sunday.

The two sides discussed cooperation between their countries and the latest developments in Afghanistan, Qatar News Agency reported.

Meanwhile, Majed Mohammed Al-Ansari, spokesman for Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, also met with Irgashev during the Forum.

They discussed bilateral ties between Doha and Tashkent and exchanged views on strengthening cooperation regarding Afghanistan.

The 23rd edition of the Doha Forum 2025 began on Saturday, with participation from around 5,000 delegates representing 160 countries.

