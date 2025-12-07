403
Syrians celebrate first anniversary of Baath regime’s fall
(MENAFN) Syrians are marking the first anniversary of the collapse of the 61-year Baath regime with public celebrations and renewed hope that their nation is moving toward freedom, security, and prosperity.
Residents of Damascus say the hardships endured under the ousted Assad government are over, expressing confidence that the new administration will guide Syria toward improvements in governance, the economy, and daily life.
Since the regime’s fall, the new government has prioritized restoring basic services, including electricity and civil servant salaries, while implementing reforms directly affecting citizens. A presidential decree in June raised civil servant wages from 250,000 Syrian pounds (about $15 at the time) to 750,000 Syrian pounds (roughly $65). Repair and maintenance work on the power grid, heavily damaged over 14 years of conflict, has increased production capacity, supported by natural gas imports from Azerbaijan with Türkiye’s assistance.
Previously, electricity was only available a few hours per day. Recent efforts have extended daily supply to 8–10 hours, while cities such as Aleppo, Homs, and Damascus experienced uninterrupted 24-hour electricity on a trial basis for the first time in 15 years. Formerly notorious prisons, including Sednaya, Mezzeh military prison, and Khatib, have been permanently closed.
Damascus resident Kris Tume noted that transportation was nearly paralyzed under the previous regime due to fuel shortages. "Now we find vehicles within seconds. Life has returned to normal because of access to gasoline and diesel," she said. Tume also pointed out that technology, previously blocked, is now beginning to develop, particularly in the artificial intelligence sector. "Change started with us," she added. "When people change, society changes too."
Zein al-Abidin, who returned to Syria after 14 years, emphasized newfound freedoms, saying, "In the past, expressing opinions was prohibited. Today we can make our voices heard comfortably." He also highlighted visible infrastructure improvements, noting that citizens are now working "not for money but to lift their country up."
Maryam al-Khalid praised the enhanced security and access to services. She recalled previous struggles accessing healthcare: "Yesterday ... a baby needing an incubator was admitted immediately. In the old days, this was impossible without pulling some strings." She also noted improvements in city cleanliness, infrastructure, natural areas, and education. "The country is truly recovering," she said.
Khalid al-Khatib, returning to Damascus for the first time since 2012, described the former environment under Assad as oppressive. "It was like being in prison. Leaving the city was a dream," he said. "Today there is trust, respect, dignity everywhere." He added that economic conditions are improving, with the dollar falling from 17,000 to 12,000 Syrian pounds.
Ghadir Masifaa called the changes "a divine miracle," recalling his journey from Jarablus to Damascus without ID or a ticket: "Not one person asked me: 'Where are you going?'" He expressed optimism about Syria’s future, saying, "Syria is advancing, rising. The people are the engine of this change. I congratulate everyone returning to their country. Syria needs them."
