Tragic Arpora Fire Claims 25 Lives Goa Governor Offers Condolences

Goa Governor Expresses Grief Over Tragic Fire

Goa Governor Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju on Sunday expressed deep sorrow over the tragic fire incident at Arpora. He has conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in this unfortunate mishap and has wished a speedy recovery to all those who have been injured.

According to a Raj Bhavan release, the Governor stated that this is a moment of profound grief for the state and urged the concerned authorities to extend all possible assistance and support to the affected persons. At least 25 people lost their lives in the late-night blaze on Sunday, with four of them identified as tourists and fourteen others as staff members.

Congress Calls for Comprehensive Investigation

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also expressed grief over the deaths caused by the massive fire at a club-cum-restaurant in Goa's Arpora, and called for a "comprehensive investigation and strict accountability".

In a post on X, Kharge wrote, "My deepest condolences are with the families and loved ones of the 23 people who lost their lives in the tragic fire at Arpora, Goa. This avoidable tragic incident is an irreparable loss, and I pray for the speedy recovery of all those who have been injured."

He described the incident as an example of administrative failure and said that the scale of the tragedy demands a comprehensive investigation and strict accountability and emphasised the need for strict enforcement of safety rules. "Such tragedies calls for a comprehensive investigation, strict accountability, and immediate steps to ensure that all fire safety norms are enforced, so that such devastating incidents are never repeated," he posted.

The Congress chief also urged party workers in Goa to extend assistance to the affected families. "I also appeal to all Congress workers in the region to extend every possible support and assistance to the affected families and to stand with them in this hour of grief," he added.

PM Announces Ex-Gratia, CM Takes Action

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased in the fire mishap in Arpora, Goa. The injured will be given Rs 50,000 from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

Further, the Goa Chief Minister said that the club's managers and others have already been arrested in the case, and an arrest warrant has been issued against the club's owners. (ANI)

