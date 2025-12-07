Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna To Tanya Mittal Check Education Qualification Of Top 5 Finalists

The grand finale of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 19 airs Sunday, December 7, on Jio Hotstar and Colors. One finalist will win. Let's check the education qualifications of the show's top five contestants.

Gaurav Khanna, 43, a popular TV actor from Kanpur, completed his schooling at Seth Anandram Jaipuria School. He later moved to Mumbai for higher education, where he pursued and successfully earned an MBA, combining academic achievement with his acting career.

Farhana Bhatt, 28, hails from Kashmir and is both an actress and a peace activist. She holds a bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Srinagar and completed a diploma in acting from Actor Prepares in Mumbai, blending academics with her artistic pursuits.

Amaal Mallik, 35, is a renowned music composer and singer. He earned a B.Com from Narsee Monjee College and further honed his musical expertise by studying Western classical, jazz, and rock music at London's prestigious Trinity College of Music.

Tanya Mittal, 25, is a social media influencer and entrepreneur. She completed her schooling at Vidya Public School, Gwalior, and later enrolled in an architecture program but chose to leave it to focus on building her business ventures.

Pranit More, 34, is a stand-up comedian and radio jockey. According to reports, he completed his MBA from the Welingkar Institute of Management and Research in Mumbai, combining his academic qualifications with a successful career in comedy and broadcasting.