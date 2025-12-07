403
Deadly nightclub fire in Goa, India claims twenty-three lives
(MENAFN) A tragic fire at a nightclub in India’s western tourist state of Goa claimed the lives of 23 people, officials reported.
The blaze broke out around midnight on Saturday in the Arpora district, Goa’s chief minister wrote on the social media platform X early Sunday. “Today is a very painful day for all of us in Goa. A major fire incident at Arpora has taken the lives of 23 people,” he said.
After inspecting the site, the chief minister announced that an investigation had been ordered.
“The inquiry will examine the exact cause of the fire and whether fire safety norms and building rules were followed,” he said. “Those found responsible will face the most stringent action under the law – any negligence will be dealt with firmly.”
Goa, a well-known tourist destination on India’s western coast, experienced the fire reportedly due to a cylinder explosion. Most of the victims were kitchen staff, according to reports.
