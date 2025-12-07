403
Turkey pledges full support for Gaza peace efforts
(MENAFN) Türkiye has expressed its readiness to “do whatever it takes” to support ongoing peace efforts in Gaza, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Saturday during the 23rd Doha Forum in Qatar.
When asked about the possibility of sending troops, Fidan emphasized that discussions are focused on the potential deployment of an International Stabilization Force (ISF).
A comprehensive assessment is underway to determine how such a force would operate, including its mission, deployment, and rules of engagement. Fidan stressed the importance of a “realistic” approach to the ISF’s objectives, noting that “there are realities in the field.” He suggested that the primary aim should be to separate Palestinians and Israelis along the border, with other issues addressed subsequently.
For the ISF to function effectively, Fidan highlighted the need to establish and train a police force, as well as set up local administrations to form peace committees. While the countries that will contribute to the force remain undecided, the Turkish foreign minister indicated that the structure will gradually take shape as deployment progresses.
Fidan also reflected on Türkiye’s post-Syrian civil war policy, describing its open-door approach as primarily humanitarian. He emphasized that international cooperation is necessary to secure stability in Syria.
Commenting on US mediation efforts, Fidan noted that what President Donald Trump is attempting in terms of peacebuilding aligns with Türkiye’s priorities, which include achieving ceasefires in both Ukraine and Gaza.
Regarding the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, he said Europe needs “more creative solutions to become more resilient” and stressed that a committed engagement in peace talks offers the most viable path forward. Acknowledging mutual distrust between Russia and European nations, Fidan urged understanding of all perspectives to make negotiations effective.
