Meta Starts Deletion of Under-16 Accounts in Australia
(MENAFN) Meta initiated mass deletion of underage user accounts across Instagram, Facebook, and Threads in Australia Wednesday, mere days ahead of the nation's groundbreaking Dec. 10 teen social media prohibition, media outlets reported.
The tech giant sent notifications to users between ages 13 and 15 warning that account deactivation would commence Dec. 4, preceding what experts recognize as the planet's first countrywide ban targeting underage social media access, media reported.
Australia's legislation requires social media companies to implement "reasonable steps" preventing minors under 16 from maintaining platform accounts.
Non-compliance carries penalties reaching $49.5 million ($33 million).
Meta estimates approximately 150,000 Facebook profiles and 350,000 Instagram accounts face removal.
Threads users will experience identical consequences since the platform operates through Instagram credentials.
Media quoted a Meta spokesperson as saying that "compliance with the law will be an ongoing and multi-layered process," while also advocating for "a more effective, standardized, and privacy-preserving approach."
Meta proposed that Australia's government mandate app stores conduct age verification during download and secure parental consent for users under 16, rather than assigning verification responsibilities to individual platforms.
Affected users will receive opportunities to retrieve and archive their digital content before permanent account termination.
Individuals contesting incorrect age classification may appeal by submitting video selfies or government-issued identification documents.
Australia's Communications Minister Anika Wells said the law aims to protect "Generation Alpha" from social media harms, noting that "teething problems" are expected in the early days.
The prohibition extends beyond Meta properties to encompass YouTube, TikTok, Snapchat, Reddit, US social media platform X, Kick, and Twitch.
Wells said she is also monitoring apps like Lemon8 and Yope for potential migration.
Lemon8 has pledged to exclude under-16s, while Yope said it functions as a private messenger and does not fall under the definition of a social media platform.
International authorities are closely observing Australia's initiative amid escalating anxieties surrounding children's contact with dangerous online material.
Government-commissioned research released earlier this year revealed 96% of children aged 10–15 utilized social media platforms, with substantial numbers experiencing exposure to disturbing content.
