Rajnath Singh To Launch 125 BRO Infra Projects, Including Shyok Tunnel

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said he will be in Leh, Ladakh, today to inaugurate a series of major infrastructure projects completed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO). In a post on X, Singh said the BRO has constructed 125 strategically significant projects across seven states and two Union Territories, including the Shyok Tunnel, a key asset for connectivity and military logistics in the region.

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO), in a post on X, also confirmed the unveiling of 125 new infrastructure projects, costing a total of Rs 4,737 crore. #BROForTheNation#ShramenaSarvamSadhyam Another landmark moment is on the horizon @BROIndia prepares to unveil a major national milestone 125 infrastructure projects constructed at a cost of ₹4737 crore to be dedicated to the Nation by Hon'ble Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh... twitter/rEjhJQu3qY - (@BROindia) December 5, 2025

Strengthening Strategic Readiness

BRO highlighted the significance of the upcoming event, calling it "another landmark moment" in India's pursuit of strengthened border infrastructure, noting that the new projects span some of the country's toughest and most remote regions, reinforcing strategic readiness while improving connectivity for local communities.

According to BRO, the projects represent breakthrough achievements in high-altitude engineering and groundbreaking strides across remote frontiers, showcasing the agency's growing capabilities in challenging terrain. "Another landmark moment is on the horizon. BRO India prepares to unveil a major national milestone 125 infrastructure projects constructed at a cost of ₹4737 crore to be dedicated to the Nation by Hon'ble Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh on 07 December. From breakthrough achievements in high-altitude engineering to ground-breaking strides across remote frontiers, BROindia continues to shape the Nation's strategic landscape with resolve, innovation and purpose," it stated.

BRO's Track Record of Project Completion

In 2023-24, the BRO completed 125 infrastructure projects worth Rs 3,611 crore. This includes the construction of the Sela Tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh on the Balipara-Chardwar-Tawang Road. The tunnel was dedicated to the Nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently from Itanagar virtually. (ANI)

