403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Watershed Mahotsav set for Ajmer, spotlighting community-led water conservation with support from Piramal Foundation
(MENAFN- storytellers101) Ajmer, Rajasthan | 06 December 2025: The Government of Rajasthan is hosting the Watershed Mahotsav on 06 December 2025 at the JLN Medical College Auditorium, Ajmer. The event will celebrate the progress made by the district through the Mukhya Mantri Jal Swalamban Abhiyan (MJSA) and the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchay Yojana (PMKSY). Central to this celebration is the core idea that water security grows stronger when communities lead the effort themselves.
Teams from five districts are expected to present their experiences. Representatives from Panchayati Raj Institutions, local leadership and community groups who have worked directly on watershed interventions will share what has changed on the ground. Senior attendees are expected to inc’ude Hon’ble MP Shri Bhagirath Choudhary Ji and six MLAs from Ajmer.
Piramal Foundation, a partner of the Watershed and Soil Conservation department is helping anchor the event with a focus to further strengthen water security by bringing to focus community-led rejuvenation of water bodies efforts.
A short film produced by the Piramal Foundation in partnership with A.T.E. Chandra Foundation (ATECF) will be shown at the event. The film documents how desilting increases water storage in a measurable manner and explains how the work can be taken up under MJSA and funded using Finance Commission (FFC) allocations. The idea is to present a practical, low-cost model for rejuvenation, built on Jan Bhagidari, where communities do not just participate but take ownership.
In the last three years, A.T.E. Chandra Foundation and partner organisations have helped rejuvenate nearly 1,180 waterbodies across 12 districts of Rajasthan. A recent phase, supported by FFC funding and implemented with the Piramal Foundation, expanded this work further. Fourteen percent of the rejuvenation has taken place in NITI Aayog’s Aspirational Districts and Blocks, creating 1,191 crore litres of additional storage, which is roughly equal to more than 10 lakh tanker trips. The work has touched an estimated 1.7 million people across around 1,700 villages.
WRIS data shows Rajasthan has around 82,000 waterbodies, of which nearly 49,000 may be revived. Aligning Rajasthan Waterbody (RWB) rejuvenation with MJSA at scale could unlock water security for approximately 26,000 villages. This represents a potential storage of 33,210 crore litres, along with stronger groundwater recharge and an estimated saving of 9,963 crore in tanker expenditure.
Sangeeta Mamgain, Lead – School of Climate & Sustainability, Piramal Foundation, said:
Amrtha Kasturi Rangan, COO, A.T.E. Chandra Foundation, said:
"Rajasthan knows the value of –ater – and when combined with good data on as put together by the Department and us, our efforts can create a powerful impact. What we have seen in the last few years is that restoration accelerates when people, institutions and systems work together rather than apart. Watershed Mahotsav is a moment to acknowledge that shared effort. At A.T.E. Chandra Foundation, we remain committed to approaches that place people at the front, protect ecosystems and leave behind a more secure water base for the future."
Mr. Muhammad Junaid P. P., IAS, Director, Watershed Development and Soil Conservation, Government of Rajasthan, said:
“While the first phase of MJSA has delivered meaningful impact on ground, the journey ahead remains significant. We in partnership with CSOs and CSR partners, want to surface the most effective interventions and innovations, ensuring that capable stakeholders are aligned toward the next stage of implementation. By collaboratively shaping a clear action pathway, we can strengthen long-term engagement and secure durable outcomes for communities across Rajastha”.”
Teams from five districts are expected to present their experiences. Representatives from Panchayati Raj Institutions, local leadership and community groups who have worked directly on watershed interventions will share what has changed on the ground. Senior attendees are expected to inc’ude Hon’ble MP Shri Bhagirath Choudhary Ji and six MLAs from Ajmer.
Piramal Foundation, a partner of the Watershed and Soil Conservation department is helping anchor the event with a focus to further strengthen water security by bringing to focus community-led rejuvenation of water bodies efforts.
A short film produced by the Piramal Foundation in partnership with A.T.E. Chandra Foundation (ATECF) will be shown at the event. The film documents how desilting increases water storage in a measurable manner and explains how the work can be taken up under MJSA and funded using Finance Commission (FFC) allocations. The idea is to present a practical, low-cost model for rejuvenation, built on Jan Bhagidari, where communities do not just participate but take ownership.
In the last three years, A.T.E. Chandra Foundation and partner organisations have helped rejuvenate nearly 1,180 waterbodies across 12 districts of Rajasthan. A recent phase, supported by FFC funding and implemented with the Piramal Foundation, expanded this work further. Fourteen percent of the rejuvenation has taken place in NITI Aayog’s Aspirational Districts and Blocks, creating 1,191 crore litres of additional storage, which is roughly equal to more than 10 lakh tanker trips. The work has touched an estimated 1.7 million people across around 1,700 villages.
WRIS data shows Rajasthan has around 82,000 waterbodies, of which nearly 49,000 may be revived. Aligning Rajasthan Waterbody (RWB) rejuvenation with MJSA at scale could unlock water security for approximately 26,000 villages. This represents a potential storage of 33,210 crore litres, along with stronger groundwater recharge and an estimated saving of 9,963 crore in tanker expenditure.
Sangeeta Mamgain, Lead – School of Climate & Sustainability, Piramal Foundation, said:
Amrtha Kasturi Rangan, COO, A.T.E. Chandra Foundation, said:
"Rajasthan knows the value of –ater – and when combined with good data on as put together by the Department and us, our efforts can create a powerful impact. What we have seen in the last few years is that restoration accelerates when people, institutions and systems work together rather than apart. Watershed Mahotsav is a moment to acknowledge that shared effort. At A.T.E. Chandra Foundation, we remain committed to approaches that place people at the front, protect ecosystems and leave behind a more secure water base for the future."
Mr. Muhammad Junaid P. P., IAS, Director, Watershed Development and Soil Conservation, Government of Rajasthan, said:
“While the first phase of MJSA has delivered meaningful impact on ground, the journey ahead remains significant. We in partnership with CSOs and CSR partners, want to surface the most effective interventions and innovations, ensuring that capable stakeholders are aligned toward the next stage of implementation. By collaboratively shaping a clear action pathway, we can strengthen long-term engagement and secure durable outcomes for communities across Rajastha”.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Obtains El Salvador DASP Licence From CNAD, Cementing Its Lead In Regulated Crypto Payments
CommentsNo comment