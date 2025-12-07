Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Electricity Outage Schedules In Effect On Sunday

2025-12-07 12:05:10
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrenergo reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

"The reason for implementing the restrictions is the consequences of massive Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities," Ukrenergo noted.

For household consumers, outages will involve three to four rotation blocks.

For industrial consumers, restrictions will also apply around the clock.

Read also: Ukraine expands electricity consumption restrictions following massive attack

Ukrenergo emphasized that the timing and extent of the restrictions may change. Up-to-date information will be posted on the official social media pages of regional energy companies.

As Ukrinform reported, on December 6, Russian forces carried out a massive missile and drone strike on electricity generation, distribution, and transmission facilities in eight regions of Ukraine.

In several regions, emergency power outages were implemented as a result.

UkrinForm

