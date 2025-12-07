Electricity Outage Schedules In Effect On Sunday
"The reason for implementing the restrictions is the consequences of massive Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities," Ukrenergo noted.
For household consumers, outages will involve three to four rotation blocks.
For industrial consumers, restrictions will also apply around the clock.Read also: Ukraine expands electricity consumption restrictions following massive attack
Ukrenergo emphasized that the timing and extent of the restrictions may change. Up-to-date information will be posted on the official social media pages of regional energy companies.
As Ukrinform reported, on December 6, Russian forces carried out a massive missile and drone strike on electricity generation, distribution, and transmission facilities in eight regions of Ukraine.
In several regions, emergency power outages were implemented as a result.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Obtains El Salvador DASP Licence From CNAD, Cementing Its Lead In Regulated Crypto Payments
CommentsNo comment