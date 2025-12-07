25 Perish In Goa Nightclub Inferno

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)At least 25 persons were killed and six others suffered injuries in a massive fire that erupted at a nightclub in North Goa after midnight on Sunday, police said.

While the police earlier said 23 persons died in the fire, they later confirmed two more deaths.

The fire at the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub at Arpora in North Goa has claimed 25 lives, a police spokesperson said.

The deceased included four tourists and 14 staff members, while the identity of the remaining seven was yet to be established, he said.

Six persons suffered injuries in the blaze, and they are currently undergoing treatment at the Goa Medical College and Hospital, Bambolim, near here, the official said.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, he said.

“The police and fire department are conducting the investigation, and legal action is being taken,” the official said.

As per initial information, the nightclub had not abided by the fire safety norms, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said.