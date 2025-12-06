Zvonareva On Song At 28Th Al Habtoor Tennis Challenge

Ageing, but refusing to give up, former world No. 2 Vera Zvonareva will have a dual challenge before her as she contests in the singles and doubles finals on the final day of the 28th Al Habtoor Tennis Challenge at the Habtoor Grand Resort, on Sunday.

Now 41, Zvonareva will face recently turned 20-year-old Petra Marcinko – champion at the inaugural Fujairah W75 Championships last Sunday - and later team up with countrywoman Rada Zolotareva to take on the Thai-Chinese combination of Xinyu Gao and Manachaya Sawangkaew for the doubles crown.

The biggest cheer was arguably reserved for the veteran player from Russia as she dug in deep for a daunting marathon 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-4 win against British teenager and 2024 US Open girls champion Mika Stojsavljevic.

The singles match that lasted an amazing three hours and nine minutes of intense action did not deter Zvonareva as she returned a little more than an hour later to pair up with Zolotareva and win 3-6, 7-5, 10-3 against the Indian duo of Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty and Ankita Raina.

The Russians will now meet Xinyu Gao and Mananchaya Sawangkaew in the doubles final after the Thai-Chinese pairing fought off a stiff challenge from Olivia Gadecki and Mika Stojsavljevic while winning 6-4, 7-5 in the second semifinal held later in the evening.

But basking in quiet glory was the experienced Zvonareva following her amazing run here this week after being handed out one of four singles wild cards by the organisers.“That was a big fight out there, and I can be certain it will be another big battle in the final tomorrow,” the 41-year-old Russian admitted.

“This particular match today could have gone either way. I understand These girls are young and hungry for success, and naturally they will all be going all out for a win. But I am not one who is going to give up that easily. I have come far here this week, especially after my shoulder surgery. I know it is not going to be any easy, but I am focused on tomorrow's finals,” she insisted.

Zvonareva will be up against a worthy finalist in Croatian Marcinko, winner of the W75 title in Fujairah last week. The Croat, who turned 20 on Thursday, was slow to get off the blocks.“But the time I woke up I was already down by a couple of breaks in the first set. Slowly I started getting my rhythm and that helped,” Marcinko said.

“Last week has helped me get the confidence in my game and my ability to stay in the match till the very end. What can I expect from Vera [Zvonareva]? It is going to be a tough battle as she has the game, and I do not mind going in as the underdog. The job needs to be done and I will be sitting with my coach [Marino Jakic] to see how we are going to tackle this one,” she smiled.

Action at the Habtoor Grand Resort tennis courts will get under way with the singles final at 1 pm followed by the doubles final. Entrance to general public is free.