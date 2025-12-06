'Knew I Would Win': Bangladeshi Resident Wins Dh250,000 During Big Ticket F1 Yacht Draw

For Mohammed Kabeer Hussain, watching Formula One cars race past Yas Marina was already a first. But the moment became unforgettable when his name was announced as the Dh250,000 winner during the Big Ticket live dra held onboard a luxury yacht on Day 1 of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend.

“I was very sure I would win,” said Hussain, a 42-year-old businessman from Bangladesh who has lived in the UAE for nearly 20 years.“Two minutes before the announcement, my friend who was with me told me, 'You will get it.' I already knew it was mine.”

Hussain, who owns a restaurant in Mussafah, Abu Dhabi, said he began participating in Big Ticket about one and a half years ago, inspired after seeing other Bangladeshi residents win in previous draws.“When Bangladeshis started winning, I felt motivated to participate,” he said.

The live draw took place while winners enjoyed the F1 Race and Luxury Yacht Experience, which includes race access and celebrations during the Grand Prix weekend. For Hussain, who was watching Formula One live for the first time, the experience itself was thrilling.

“The cars were moving at such speed. It was amazing to see it in real life,” he said.

But the biggest thrill came with the prize announcement.“This money is mine,” Hussain added.“I will open another restaurant.”

The win also holds personal meaning. Hussain has a family, including his wife, brother and daughter.“My wife was angry with me,” he said.“This win will make her happy.”

As celebrations continued, Hussain said the moment felt like a reward for patience.“I believed I would win. And today, it happened.”