Commercial Street To UB City To Brigade Road: 7 Places To Enjoy Christmas In Bangalore

Bangalore, known for its vibrant vibe, goes all out for Christmas. From dazzling streets to cool events and festive food, here are seven top spots to soak up the holiday spirit in the city.

A must-visit for holiday shoppers! The street is decked out for Christmas, with shops selling Santa gear and decor. Grab a hot cocoa and plum pastry to complete the festive vibe.

For a peaceful Christmas, head to St. Mark's, Bangalore's oldest cathedral. Famous for its colonial architecture and serene vibe, it hosts midnight mass and carol services.

This luxury mall turns into a winter wonderland for Christmas. With chic decor, live music, and lively markets, it's a stylish spot to celebrate. Shop, dine, or just enjoy the lights.

Brigade Road is pure festive vibes in Bangalore. The whole street is lit up, and shops are decked out. It's perfect for an evening walk, followed by a coffee or dinner.

Located in Frazer Town, this cathedral is well-known for its grand midnight mass and lively community celebrations during Christmas.

Craving a traditional Christmas meal? The Only Place is famous for its roast turkey, plum pudding, and other festive dishes. It's a cozy spot for a holiday feast with family.

For a livelier celebration, check out Toit Brewpub in Indiranagar. This spot offers a special Christmas menu with seasonal craft beers and festive food. A great party vibe!