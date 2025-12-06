Indigo Cancels Over 400 Flights Across Major Indian Cities As Disruptions Enter Day 5

IndiGo has cancelled over 400 flights from four major airports on Saturday (December 6), a day after managing to temporarily secure major relaxations in the second phase of the court-mandated new flight duty and rest period norms for the cockpit crew, Indian media PTI reported, quoting sources.

At Delhi Airport, a total of 106 IndiGo flights were cancelled including 54 departures and 52 arrivals, according to ANI, citing the airport's latest advisory issued early Saturday.

Recommended For You

Mumbai also saw significant disruptions. As of 9am on December 6, Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) confirmed that 109 IndiGo flights had been cancelled from the airport - 51 arrivals and 58 departures.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The impact extended to Hyderabad Airport, where 69 IndiGo flights were cancelled so far on December 6, according to the Hyderabad Airport GMR advisory. This includes 26 arrivals and 43 departures.

One hundred twenty-four flights (63 departures and 61 arrivals) were also cancelled at Bengaluru airport.

These disruptions come even after IndiGo has issued an advisory reassuring passengers that flight operations are“steadily resuming”.

In the update, Delhi Airport noted that IndiGo's services are "getting back to normal" after the widespread operational breakdown. Travellers are urged to check their flight status before heading to the airport.