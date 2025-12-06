403
9Th Sarojini Naidu International Award For Working Women 2025 Announced
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, October 2025: The 9th Sarojini Naidu International Award for Working Women 2025 has been officially announced and will be held in the month of November 2025, celebrating outstanding achievements of women from India and across the globe.
The award has emerged as one of the most prestigious recognitions for women in India and among the most respected international honors dedicated to women who have excelled in their respective professions. The organizing committee has received an overwhelming number of nominations and applications from India and abroad, reflecting the award's growing global stature.
All entries are being meticulously reviewed and evaluated through several rounds of selection to ensure the highest standards of credibility and merit.
The award ceremony is being chaired by Dr. Sandeep Marwah, a globally acclaimed media personality, renowned educationist, and Chancellor of AAFT University. Under his visionary leadership, the Sarojini Naidu International Award has become a symbol of empowerment, inspiration, and recognition for working women from diverse walks of life.
Speaking about the occasion, Dr. Sandeep Marwah said, "The Sarojini Naidu International Award is a tribute to the indomitable spirit of women who lead, create, and inspire. It honors excellence, dedication, and courage. Named after the great Indian leader and poetess Dr. Sarojini Naidu, the 'Nightingale of India,' the award celebrates the values she stood for - empowerment, equality, and excellence."
The event is being organized by AAFT University, the International Women's Film Forum (IWFF), and the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI). Over the years, this award has honored distinguished women achievers from fields such as education, media, arts, business, social service, politics, and science.
