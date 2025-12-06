Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US Envoy Highlights Potential Of Regional Energy Corridors Linking Syria, Türkiye And Azerbaijan

2025-12-06 02:05:22
(MENAFN- AzerNews) The energy corridor stretching from Syria to Türkiye, and further from Türkiye to Azerbaijan, holds significant future profitability, US Ambassador to Türkiye Tom Barrack said during the “Middle East and Africa 2025” event hosted by the Milken Institute Analytical Center, Azernews reports.

Speaking at the forum, Barrack underscored Türkiye's pivotal role in the region, noting that it remains a key country not only for Azerbaijan but also for Armenia. He suggested that meaningful geopolitical shifts could unfold following the signing of a peace agreement between Baku and Yerevan, renewing expectations for the eventual opening of the Armenian-Turkish border.

According to the diplomat, establishing an uninterrupted route extending“from the Caspian Sea to the Mediterranean” would create a strategic channel that could help address long-standing energy challenges across the region. Such a corridor, he added, would unlock new connectivity opportunities and reshape the regional energy landscape.

AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

