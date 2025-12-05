A Gentle Guide Through Life's Fog: Charlotte B. Thomason's Latest Workbook Inspires Reflection And Grace

MENAFN - GetNews)



When the Past Is Still Loud, and the Future Feels Far Away, Charlotte B. Thomason Guides Trauma Survivors Through the Mist with Faith in the Fog

Healing rarely happens in straight lines. For many survivors of childhood trauma, the journey feels more like walking through dense fog-unable to see what's ahead, unsure of where to place the next step, and often carrying memories that echo louder than the present. Faith in the Fog: A Workbook for Healing When the Path Isn't Clear by Charlotte B. Thomason offers a steady, gentle hand to hold in those moments.

Before this workbook became a guide for others, it was a lived experience. Charlotte's own story-one marked by abuse, survival, and an aching desire to understand love-shapes every page. She knows what it's like to hide to feel safe, to wrestle with shame that feels immovable, and to long for a kind of love that doesn't have to be earned. Over decades as a social worker, Christian apologist, mentor, and survivor, she discovered something essential: healing is possible, but it doesn't happen by rushing forward. It comes by slowing down, noticing, naming, trusting, and letting grace seep through the cracks.

And so she created a workbook- not to fix people, but to give them room to breathe again. Not to promise quick answers, but to make space for honest questions. Not to dismiss the pain, but to provide tools for navigating it with gentleness and faith.

A Workbook Rooted in Story, Scripture, and Compassion

Faith in the Fog reads like an invitation. Each module guides the reader deeper-from early definitions of love, to silence and survival, to cracks in the façade, and eventually toward the first warm glimmers of grace. Through reflective storytelling, trauma-informed exercises, simple practices, and grounding scripture, readers learn to explore their stories without judgment and with increasing trust in God's presence.

This workbook is thoughtfully structured with ten modules, each gently peeling back layers:



The Search for Real Love

Silence, Secrets, and Survival

Glimpses of Trust

Breaking Points and Cracks Where Light Enters

Motherhood, Flashbacks, and the Illusion of Control

When Everything Comes Undone

The Edge of Healing and Boundary Building

Shame, Self-Worth, and the First Glimpse of Grace Integration, Grounding, and Moving Forward

Every lesson is designed to help survivors slow down, listen inwardly, and rediscover the God who never left-even in the fog.

A Companion for Counseling and Spiritual Growth

Endorsers praise the workbook as a valuable resource for survivors, counselors, pastors, and support groups:

“I liked that Charlotte includes a tool to replace lies readers are believing with truth... I can see using this as homework for a counselee.” – Mettra Prouty, Biblical Counselor

“Charlotte's conversational writing style drew me in... The workbook seamlessly blends story, tools, and scripture reflections for a holistic approach to healing.” – Krystl Michalek, Pastor / Educator / Biblical Counselor

For Anyone Who Has Ever Wondered: 'Can I Really Heal?'

If you-or someone you love-have felt stuck, overwhelmed, or uncertain about where to begin, Faith in the Fog offers a gentle starting place. It reminds us that healing is not linear, that grace is patient, and that no one walks this journey alone.

Charlotte's heartfelt guidance creates a safe and steady space for survivors to reflect, process, rebuild trust, and rediscover the unwavering love of God.

Take the First Step Toward Clarity

Whether you are navigating your own healing, supporting someone through theirs, or guiding others professionally, this workbook is a powerful companion.

Begin your journey today:



About the Author

Charlotte B. Thomason is a writer, speaker, mentor, and survivor who blends decades of social work practice with deep theological insight. She holds master's degrees in social work and Christian apologetics, using both to help trauma survivors rediscover hope through story, reflection, and faith.