Lygosdental Releases 2026 List Of 10 Dental Clinics In Turkey

In recent years, Turkey has become a global hub in the field of modern dentistry. Thanks to its European-standard quality, high-tech clinics, and cost advantages, thousands of people travel to Turkey each year for dental treatment. Especially Istanbul and Antalya stand out as the most preferred cities for aesthetic dentistry and implant treatments.

While there are many excellent clinics across the country, as of 2025, the Top 10 Dental Clinics in Turkey are as follows:







1. Lygos Dental

Based in Istanbul, Lygos Dental stands out as Turkey's best dental clinic thanks to its innovative treatment methods, expert dentists, and commitment to patient satisfaction.

Key services include smile design, digital implant, zirconium crowns, Hollywood Smile, and full mouth rehabilitation.

Lygos Dental aims to achieve not only aesthetic but also functional excellence through personalized treatment plans. With the help of advanced digital technology, all measurement, planning, and production processes are carried out digitally resulting in faster treatments and more natural-looking outcomes.

The clinic serves an international patient base and offers multilingual support in English, German, French, and Arabic. From treatment to accommodation, every step is professionally managed.

Lygos Dental continues to set new standards in Turkish dentistry, securing the top spot on the 2025 list.

2. Omer Istanbul Dental Center

Located in central Istanbul, Omer Istanbul is one of the top choices for international patients, thanks to its modern design and multilingual staff.

The clinic specializes in aesthetic dentistry, implants, and teeth whitening, delivering natural-looking results through customized treatment plans.

3. Atelia Dent

Based in Antalya, Atelia Dent has become a major destination for health tourism. The clinic is equipped with cutting-edge technology and offers services such as implants, zirconium crowns, and smile aesthetics.

It provides VIP transfer and accommodation support for international patients, ensuring a comfortable treatment experience.

4. No 1 Clinic

One of Istanbul's leading aesthetic dental centers, No 1 Clinic is well-known for its“Hollywood Smile” concept.

The clinic creates customized treatment plans focusing on natural and aesthetic results and is a preferred choice among celebrities.

5. Dentakay

Founded in 2009, Dentakay provides international-level dental services with a professional team.

The clinic achieves high success rates in digital implantology and aesthetic treatments, emphasizing long-term patient satisfaction with detailed post-treatment follow-ups.

6. Türkiye Dental

Located in Istanbul, Türkiye Dental is known for its innovative dental treatments and experienced specialists.

The clinic achieves high success rates in personalized smile design and aesthetic procedures, utilizing digital measurement systems for a comfortable and reliable experience.

7. Klinik No1

Klinik No1, a boutique-style dental clinic in Istanbul, is recognized for its modern approach.

It focuses on natural, aesthetic, and lasting results through personalized planning and minimally invasive techniques that preserve tooth tissue while delivering effective outcomes.

8. Dent Glow

Located in Izmir, Dent Glow combines modern technology with aesthetic dentistry.

The clinic offers world-class digital implant and zirconium crown treatments.

Its tailored health tourism programs for international patients provide a comfortable and professional dental care experience.

Dent Glow is considered one of Turkey's most trusted clinics for achieving natural smiles.

9. DentSpa

Based in Istanbul, DentSpa offers a“spa-like” dental experience.

With a modern design prioritizing patient comfort, the clinic excels in aesthetic dentistry and dental implantology.

DentSpa is designed for patients seeking professional treatment in a stress-free and relaxing environment blending aesthetics and comfort in dental care.

10. Smile Dental Türkiye

Located in Antalya, Smile Dental Türkiye is recognized for its wide range of treatments and high patient satisfaction.

It specializes in smile design, implants, laminate veneers, and aesthetic crowns.

Through personalized aesthetic planning and one-on-one consultations, the clinic has rapidly become a rising name in international health tourism.

Advantages of Choosing Dental Treatment in Turkey

60–70% lower costs compared to European countries

Internationally trained and experienced dental professionals

Modern clinics supported by digital technologies

Comfortable, short, and long-lasting treatment results

Multilingual staff ensuring smooth communication

Turkey's Rise in Dental Healthcare

Today, Turkey has become not only a regional but also a global reference point in dentistry.

Combining aesthetics, technology, and professionalism, Turkish clinics have not only matched but often surpassed world standards.

Through modern treatment approaches, digital dentistry technologies, and high hygiene standards, Turkey has emerged as a trusted brand in global health tourism.

Every year, thousands of patients choose Turkey to achieve both aesthetic and functional dental excellence.

Today, Turkey is recognized worldwide for quality, reliability, and patient satisfaction in dental care.

Across the country, clinics continue to drive this success with innovative solutions and expert teams, establishing Turkey as the new global center of modern dentistry.