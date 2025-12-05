Pixalate Releases Top 100 Connected TV (CTV) Bundle ID Rankings For Global Open Programmatic Ad Spend In November 2025 'Fawesome' Bundle ID Is No. 1 On Amazon Fire TV

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pixalate's research shows that the Bundle ID for 'Paramount+' (530168168) was No. 1 on Apple TV in November 2025, while 'Hulu' ranked first on Roku plus) and LG Smart TV On Amazon Fire TV, 'Fawesome' (b076x8fkxp) took the top spot, while on Samsung Smart TV, 'Samsung TV Plus' (g15147002586) was No. 1 LONDON, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate today released the November 2025 Top 100 Most Popular Connected TV (CTV) Bundle ID Ranking for Open Programmatic CTV Advertising. The rankings cover Samsung Smart TV, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, and LG Smart TV. Pixalate's data science team analyzed 1.3 billion programmatic impressions across 900+ CTV apps in November 2025. The rankings reflect global open programmatic ad impressions after invalid traffic (IVT) removal. Key Findings

Roku: Top 100 Bundle IDs map to 74 distinct CTV apps, 47 developers.

Top Sellers: MetaX (27 apps), Bright Mountain Media (17 apps), Screencore (12 apps)

Apple TV: Top 100 Bundle IDs map to 97 distinct CTV apps, 72 developers.

Top Sellers: Voise Tech Ltd (12 apps), Sovrn (12 apps), Amagi (9 apps)

Amazon Fire TV: Top 100 Bundle IDs map to 87 distinct CTV apps, 51 developers.

Top Sellers: PubMatic (16 apps), Bright Mountain Media (16 apps), Sovrn (13 apps)

Samsung Smart TV: Top 100 Bundle IDs map to 59 distinct CTV apps, 47 developers.

Top Sellers: BeachFront (30 apps), Sovrn (16 apps), MetaX (10 apps)

LG Smart TV: Top 100 Bundle IDs map to 63 distinct CTV apps, 48 developers. Top Sellers: Sovrn (17 apps), Afront (11 apps), Amagi (9 apps) 10 Most Popular CTV Bundle IDs for Programmatic Advertising in CTV by Platform (November 2025)

Roku

Bundle ID App Name App Store ID Developer Name Hulu 2285 Hulu LLC 41468 Tubi - Free Movies & TV 41468 Tubi, Inc 151908 The Roku Channel 151908 Roku 71845 NewsON - Local News & Weather 71845 Syncbak Inc. 74519 Pluto TV - Free Movies/Shows 74519 Pluto Inc. 18746 Fox Business Network 18746 Fox News 35058 Lifetime 35058 A+E Global Media 12716 AMC 12716 AMC Networks 593290 discovery+ 593290 Discovery Communications, LLC 43465 Fubo: Watch Live TV & Sports 43465 fubo





LG Smart TV

Bundle ID App Name App Store ID Developer Name Hulu 70238 Disney Platform Distribution, Inc. 474301 LG Channels 474301 LG Electronics Fubo: Watch Live TV & Sports 1074449 FuboTV LG Channels 344528 LG Electronics Sling TV 449099 Sling TV 1113013 Tubi: Free Movies & TV 1113013 Tubi 974696 LG Channels 974696 LG Electronics 1074449 Fubo: Watch Live TV & Sports 1074449 FuboTV Sling TV 449099 Sling TV Newsy 270417 The E.W. Scripps Company





Amazon Fire TV

Bundle ID App Name App Store ID Developer Name b076x8fkxp Fawesome - Free Awesome TV & Movies B076X8FKXP Future Today Inc b004y1wcde Plex: Stream Movies & TV B004Y1WCDE Plex, Inc. b00kdsgipk Pluto TV - Watch Free Movies, Shows & Live TV B00KDSGIPK Pluto TV b075nthvjw Tubi: Watch Free Movies & TV Shows B075NTHVJW Tubi, Inc b077h71cnx AsianCrush - Movies & TV B077H71CNX Cinedigm OTT Holdings, LLC b07q3t4jwk FloSports B07Q3T4JWK FloSports Inc. b07t37hvcc Motown News & Weather B07T37HVCC Zazoom LLC b07pdc678y FilmRise Sci-Fi B07PDC678Y Future Today Inc b098phdkv7 GB News B098PHDKV7 GB News b07bdnqnb5 Western Movies & TV Shows | Western Mania B07BDNQNB5 Stormcast Entertainment





Apple TV

Bundle ID App Name App Store ID Developer Name 530168168 Paramount+ 530168168 CBS Interactive 383457673 Plex: Stream Live TV Channels 383457673 Plex Inc. 751712884 Pluto TV: Stream Movies/Shows 751712884 Pluto AsianCrush - Movies & TV 1123526337 Cinedigm 329913454 Crunchyroll 329913454 Crunchyroll, LLC 905401434 Fubo: Watch Live TV & Sports 905401434 fuboTV Inc. 1053134780 Molotov - TV en direct, replay 1053134780 Molotov 579966222 Lifetime: TV Shows & Movies 579966222 A+E Global Media 376510438 Hulu: Stream TV shows & movies 376510438 Hulu, LLC 841118013 BET NOW - Watch Shows 841118013 BET Networks

Samsung Smart TV Bundle ID App Name App Store ID Developer Name g15147002586 SAMSUNG TV PLUS G15147002586 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. g17198010041 Sling TV G17198010041 Sling TV L.L.C. g19068012619 Fubo: Watch Live TV & Sports G19068012619 fuboTV Inc. g15055001404 The Weather Channel G15055001404 The Weather Channel g15115002089 Tubi - Free Movies & TV G15115002089 Tubi, Inc. g00002687241 Plex G00002687241 Plex, Inc. g17243010190 ESPN G17243010190 Disney Electronic Content, Inc. g16300008593 Xumo Play G16300008593 Xumo LLC g14363001012 Bloomberg G14363001012 Bloomberg L.P. g22223020133 Philo: Shows, Movies, and Live TV G22223020133 Philo, Inc.



Why is it important to see the top Bundle IDs for CTV apps?

Programmatic advertisers use“Bundle IDs” to identify specific CTV apps. The syntax of Bundle IDs lacks standardization, creating confusion in targeting and measurement. Ad fraudsters can exploit this vulnerability.

Pixalate's Bundle ID-to-App Store ID mapping APIs consistently map Bundle IDs, ensuring accurate tracking, measurement, and reporting.

The IAB Tech Lab issued guidelines for the use of app IDs. OpenRTB 2.6 supports Channel and Network Objects to avoid overloading the Bundle ID field.

Download the Top 100 CTV Bundle ID Rankings in November 2025 for each platform here:

For these reports, Pixalate's data science team analyzed 1.4 billion impressions across 900 CTV apps on LG Smart TV, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, Apple TV, and Roku in November 2025.

