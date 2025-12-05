Martin Fullekrug

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
  • Reader, Department of Electronic & Electrical Engineering, University of Bath
Dr Fullekrug received his Postgraduate Certificate for Teaching and Learning in Higher Education from the University of Bath, Habilitation from the Johannn-Wolfgang Goethe Universität Frankfurt am Main, postdoctoral experience from Stanford University and PhD from the Universität of Göttingen.

Dr Fullekrug's research work involves the measurement, analysis and interpretation of radio waves to study the electrodynamic properties of the atmosphere, near-Earth space.

He collaborates with internationally-leading research laboratories, governmental institutions, industry and artists.

Experience
  • –present Reader, Department of Electronic & Electrical Engineering, University of Bath

