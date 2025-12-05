Jordan In Group 10 Alongside Argentina, Austria And Algeria In 2026 World Cup Draw

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 5 (Petra)-- The draw for the World Cup qualification rounds, held on Friday, placed Jordan's national football team in Group 10 alongside Argentina, Austria, and Algeria one of the most competitive groups featuring diverse footballing styles.Jordan was seeded into the group based on FIFA's continental and international ranking mechanism, setting up a high-profile clash with global powerhouse Argentina, as well as a meeting with Austria, one of Europe's rising football teams. The group also includes Algeria, considered among the strongest Arab teams in Africa.The national team is set to begin preparations through an intensive technical program aimed at ensuring maximum readiness for the qualifiers, given the significant challenges posed by the group's competitive nature.