Chouhan Prays At Trimbakeshwar, Vows To Boost Farmer Income, Output

Union Minister for Rural Development and Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday offered prayers at the Trimbakeshwar Temple in Nashik and said the government's goal is to increase farmers' production and incomes and help the country move forward at a faster pace.

Speaking to reporters after offering prayers, the Union Minister said, "It is our goal that farmers' produce increases and their income increases too. May all be well, may all prosper, may all be happy, may all be auspicious, may all be healthy, may the grace of Lord Trimbakeshwar reach everyone. We pray that the country moves forward at a faster pace."

Commitment to Farmer Prosperity and Village Development

Earlier on Thursday, Chouhan said that this year's Rabi crops are witnessing a bumper harvest and expressed hope that farmers would be blessed with prosperity. Addressing reporters at a gathering in Shirdi, he said the government remains committed to the welfare of farmers, the poor, and village development.

The Union Minister stated that the vision of a "Viksit Bharat" can be realised through comprehensive village development. He highlighted the importance of the 'VB-G RAM G' scheme, saying it is capable of achieving holistic development in rural areas. "This year's Rabi crops are having a bumper harvest, and we hope that God's blessings will be upon the farmers, bringing them great prosperity. May this year be one of welfare for the poor and development for the villages. The 'Viksit Bharat' and 'VB-G RAM G' scheme is capable and competent in achieving complete village development, and today I am going to participate in a program under this very scheme," Chouhan said

He reiterated the government's focus on strengthening rural infrastructure, improving livelihoods, and ensuring inclusive growth across villages. (ANI)

