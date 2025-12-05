Football: Big Game For Barcelona As La Liga Leader Visit In-Form Betis

MENAFN - IANS) Madrid, Dec 5 (IANS) FC Barcelona play a vital away game on Saturday as they look to consolidate their lead in La Liga and put pressure on archrivals Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, both of whom play after Barcelona's match ends in a crucial weekend in the Spanish league.

Hansi Flick's side travels to face an in-form Real Betis team that currently sits fifth in the table after a morale-boosting 2-0 win over bitter local rivals Sevilla last weekend and has not lost since a home defeat to Atletico Madrid on August 27.

FC Barcelona head to the south of Spain after a 3-1 home win over Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, arguably their best display of the season, with Raphinha producing another fine performance and Eric Garcia impressing in a holding midfield role, reports Xinhua.

"He's very important and starts the pressing with and without the ball. Having him available is fantastic," commented coach Hansi Flick in his pre-game press conference on Friday.

Frenkie De Jong should be available, but Dani Olmo will be out for a month after dislocating his shoulder while scoring Barcelona's second goal on Tuesday, and defender Ronald Araujo is still out as he tries to recover confidence.

Flick advised that attacking midfielder Fermin Lopez will play after recovering from a muscle problem. "Maybe he won't start, but he will certainly get minutes in the game," said the coach.

Betis have an injury worry over winger Antony. The Brazilian missed the win over Sevilla due to suspension and was due to return this weekend, but he limped out of Thursday's training session with a possible muscle injury, and although Betis coach Manuel Pellegrini said in his press conference that Antony was fit, he may not risk him by including him in the starting XI.

Holding midfielder Sofyan Amrabat will miss the game after Pellegrini confirmed he was unable to train on Friday.

Fourth-placed Atletico Madrid visit Athletic Bilbao with both sides looking to improve after their midweek defeats to Barcelona and Real Madrid, respectively.

