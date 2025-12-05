North Kashmir: 8 Persons Injured In Uri Road Accident

Representational Photo

Srinagar- Eight persons were injured on Friday after a Tata Sumo skidded off the road in the Garkote area of Uri in North Kashmir's Baramulla district.

An official said that a vehicle, bearing registration number JK05 7331, was travelling from Uri towards Kaller when the driver lost control, causing the vehicle to veer from one side of the road to the other, leaving eight persons injured, reported news agency GNS.

The injured persons, identified as Iftikhar Ahmad Naik, Gulzar Ahmad Naik, Sajad Ahmad Naik, Sadiq Ahmad, Mubeena Bano, Ghulam Nabi Naik, Manzoor Ahmad Naik, and Mohammad Ashraf Malik, were immediately shifted to Sub-District Hospital (SDH) Uri for initial treatment.