Laurentian Bank Of Canada
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:52 AM EST - Laurentian Bank of Canada: Reported net income of $139.9 million and diluted earnings per share of $2.84 for the year ended October 31, 2025, compared with a net loss of $5.5 million and a diluted loss per share of $0.41 for the year ended October 31, 2024. Return on common shareholders' equity was 4.9% for the year ended October 31, 2025, compared with negative 0.7% for the year ended October 31, 2024. Laurentian Bank of Canada shares T are trading down $0.05 at $39.85.
