Pan American Silver Corp.


2025-12-05 10:06:41
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:56 AM EST - Pan American Silver Corp.: Has acquired ownership of 18,750,000 units of securities of Galleon Gold Corp., for C$0.60 per Unit, pursuant to a non-brokered private placement which was completed in connection with a brokered private placement by Galleon, all for an aggregate of 50,000,000 Units, with each Unit comprised of one common share of Galleon and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant. Pan American Silver Corp. shares T are trading up $0.34 at $62.00.

Baystreet.ca

