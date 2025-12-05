Russia Builds Shadow Fleet Of More Than 1,240 Tankers CCD

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine stated this on its Telegram channel.

“Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Russia has created a shadow fleet of more than 1,240 tankers - often old and unsafe. This enables it to circumvent sanctions and continue selling oil,” the statement reads.

It is noted that a significant portion of these vessels operate under foreign flags or without any flag at all, often without insurance or technical oversight. These floating hazards have already caused a series of environmental disasters, including oil spills, fires, and marine pollution.

According to the Center, as of September 2025, the Russian Federation was earning approximately $200 million per day from oil exports, with 69 percent of this volume transported by the shadow fleet.

As reported by Ukrinform, the European Commission may add several tankers from the shadow fleet to separate sanctions lists if it does not manage to adopt the 20th sanctions package before the New Year.

