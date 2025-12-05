Azerbaijan Unveils New Construction Material Deposits In Karabakh, East Zangezur
As a result of hydrogeological studies, the reserves of underground water deposits of the Karabakh and Jabrayil foothill plains were reassessed.
Atashov noted that as a result of the search for ore mineral deposits, promising areas were discovered in the Chullu area of the Aghdam district and the Bina area of the Khojavand district.
Of the kahriz complexes, restoration work is underway in the Yal Pirahmadli kahriz in the Fuzuli district, the Chinar kahriz in the Jabrayil district, and the Dash Veysalli village kahriz. The Huseynagha kahrizi and six kahrizes in Hovuslu have been restored.
