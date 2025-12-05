Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan Unveils New Construction Material Deposits In Karabakh, East Zangezur

2025-12-05 10:04:12
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Over 50 construction material deposits covering local areas have been discovered and commissioned as a result of geological exploration work carried out in Azerbaijan's Karabakh and East Zangezur economic regions from 2020, Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Geological Exploration Agency of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources Shahin Atashov said at a meeting of the Working Group on Environmental Issues held in Shusha, Trend reports.

As a result of hydrogeological studies, the reserves of underground water deposits of the Karabakh and Jabrayil foothill plains were reassessed.

Atashov noted that as a result of the search for ore mineral deposits, promising areas were discovered in the Chullu area of ​​​​the Aghdam district and the Bina area of ​​​​the Khojavand district.

Of the kahriz complexes, restoration work is underway in the Yal Pirahmadli kahriz in the Fuzuli district, the Chinar kahriz in the Jabrayil district, and the Dash Veysalli village kahriz. The Huseynagha kahrizi and six kahrizes in Hovuslu have been restored.

Trend News Agency

